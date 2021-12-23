Andhra govt launches programme for permanent registration for properties

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a programme which will enable poor beneficiaries with outstanding government housing loans to make a one-time payment, register the properties in their names and also get ownership documents.

Under the One Time Settlement (OTS) programme, a payment of Rs 10,000 can be made for a property in villages, Rs 15,000 in municipalities, and Rs 20,000 in municipal corporations.

“Once OTS is paid, the registration in the beneficiaries’ names would be done free of charge and they will be given ownership documents. Not only will their properties be regularised but they will also be able to sell at the existing market rates or transfer to their kin,” said Andhra Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana.

Authorities have already started accepting applications from eligible beneficiaries but the programme was officially launched Tuesday by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tanuku in West Godavari district.

The programme ends on April 2.

Under the programme, the state government will be waiving off outstanding housing loans worth Rs 10,000 crore of 40 lakh beneficiaries who availed loans from the Andhra Pradesh Housing Board Corporation since 2011. Another 12 lakh beneficiaries who built houses with their own money on government-allotted lands but do not have legal rights will be given house documents with clear ownership titles.

The TDP has opposed the programme, with party chief N Chandrababu Naidu accusing the government of forcing poor beneficiaries to dish out money in the name of the OTS. “The government is forcing people to opt for OTS with veiled threats of stopping their social benefits, pensions, etc. Officials have been given targets and, in the villages sarpanches are forcing people to pay up or they won’t receive rations. Fearing that they may not receive government benefits, many poor people will borrow money to pay OTS and fall into debt traps,” Naidu said.

The TDP chief said that the OTS programme was to mop up revenue. He said that property registrations would be legal and valid in a court of law only when they would be registered in registrar offices. He said the OTS registrations at the ‘grama sachivalayas’ level would be “totally illegal”.

However, the state government said it would follow all the due processes to legally register the properties and give clean documents, and suspended a Mandal Parishad Development Officer and a sarpanch after receiving complaints that they were forcing people to register for OTS.

Addressing a gathering in Tanuku, Jagan had said that in the last 30 months, his government has credited Rs 1.16 lakh crore to people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without the interference of middlemen under various welfare initiatives. “Why would I take money from the poor in the name of OTS, when over Rs 1.16 lakh crore has been provided through various schemes?” he said.