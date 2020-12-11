Andhra govt forms multi-disciplinary panel to probe Eluru ‘mystery’ illness

A patient is assisted by others to get down from an ambulance at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state, India, Tuesday, Dec.8, 2020. Health officials and experts are still baffled by a mysterious illness that has left over 500 people hospitalized and one person dead in this southern Indian state. (AP Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh Government has set up a 21-member multi-disciplinary committee to investigate the cause of the mystery illness in Eluru town in West Godavari district. The government said that 597 persons were affected and 515 have been discharged.

“After careful examination of the situation, the Government constitutes a multi-disciplinary committee to investigate the source of the infection, thoroughly examine various causes of the incident and suggest remedial measures to prevent any occurrence of such events in future in the state,” a statement said.

With the Chief Secretary as the Chairperson, the committee comprises IAS officers scientists from several institutes.

“The Government hereby requests the above Committee to submit its comprehensive report with detailed plan of action to avert such incidents in future immediately,” a statement said.

The ‘mystery’ illness affected over 500 people since Saturday evening with most of them showing the same symptoms: seizures, followed by loss of consciousness. The recovery was also quick, with most of them discharged from hospital in a couple of hours.

