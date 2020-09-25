Andhra govt directs Rythu Bharosa Kendras to manage crop purchases

Ten types of crops are being procured by the AP Government this season. For procurement of rice, about 3,000 centres including RBKs have been set up to procure paddy by paying MSP.

The Andhra Pradesh government Friday started off crop purchases through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) which will ensure that farmers are paid minimum support price (MSP).

The MSP of each crop that the government will purchase is displayed at the RBKs making farmers who come to the centres aware of the price they will get for their produce.

“Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that all the crops purchased by the government are procured through RBKs only so that farmers get the maximum benefit because MSP is paid here irrespective of the quality of the produce,’’ said Agriculture Minister K Kannababu. Farmers arriving at the RBKs are also given advice on which crops to avoid and how to maximise the yield of their crops so that they can increase their income.

“We will safeguard the farmer’s interests by paying Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all the crops we purchase through RBKs. Civil Supplies Department has been given a target to procure 62 lakh Metric Tonnes of paddy against the total production of 93.61 lakh metric tonnes in Kharif season. We will do this by paying each farmer the MSP,’’ Kannababu said.

Ten types of crops are being procured by the AP Government this season. For procurement of rice, about 3,000 centres including RBKs have been set up to procure paddy by paying MSP. Officials said that RBKs will be serving as paddy procurement centres in near future.

Apart from rice, the state government will procure onion, tomato, maize, corn, jowar, banana, and tobacco worth over Rs 3,500 crores by paying MSP which is paid through the market intervention fund set up by the state government to help the farmers.

Officials said that 10 types of crops are being procured in Kharif and that they have also established 3,000 centres for purchasing paddy. With the help of CM-APP, the entire process of crop procurement and marketing is being monitored.

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has also made the MLAs of each constituency responsible to reach out to the farmers in their areas to inform them about procurement at RBKs. The CM also directed the AP State Cooperative Marketing Federation to purchase 30 percent of the crops, which are not purchased by the state government, in the villages and provide marketing facilities for the remaining 70 percent. He directed the officials to prepare crop plans and to focus on e-marketing platforms and to integrate the purchase centres and agents data in the outer market to e-marketing platforms.

