Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Andhra: Fever surveys to find those without jab

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
December 29, 2021 3:45:36 am
The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday asked health workers to identify unvaccinated people during fever surveys, and vaccinate them immediately, in anticipation of a rise in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K Krishna Srinivas said that 98.96 per cent of eligible population in the state has taken the first dose while 71.76 per cent received the second dose. The first dose of vaccination is 100 per cent complete in Nellore, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Anantapur, West Godavari, Kurnool and Chittoor districts, the minister said.

The 33rd fever survey in the state began Tuesday. Samples of persons with fever, cold, etc will be sent for testing.

