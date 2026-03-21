Andhra CM Naidu’s family donates Rs 44 lakh to Tirupati temple; CM launches AI crowd system, food lab in Tirumala

Naidu also inaugurated a sophisticated and advanced Food Analysis Lab in Tirumala, the first temple-proximate lab of its kind in the country, set up for TTD at a cost of Rs 25 crore. (Image: @ncbn/X)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s family has donated Rs 44 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Annaprasadam Trust, covering the cost of one day’s free meal service for devotees.

The chief minister, along with his family members, visited Tirumala Saturday and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of his grandson N. Devansh’s birthday. For the first time after the adulterated ghee laddus controversy, Naidu mingled with devotees and sought their feedback on the quality of laddus.

The chief minister and his family members visited the Tarigonda Vengamamba Annadanam Complex, where they served food and interacted with devotees. While the quality of laddus has improved, several devotees requested faster darshan arrangements.