Friday, July 29, 2022

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that the Rs 2,000 per person financial aid he announced was inadequate, says he has to take responsibility and address the woes of the Polavaram project-affected people

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
July 29, 2022 1:58:19 pm
naidu, andhra flood, indian expressNaidu, who is touring the same districts, criticised the CM for saying that he was unable to do anything for the Polavaram project-affected people. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu hit out at each other over the flood relief measures being implemented in the state and the rehabilitation of the flood-affected Polavaram project oustees.

While the chief minister completed a two-day visit to six flood-affected Godavari districts, Naidu, who is touring the same districts, criticised the CM for saying that he was unable to do anything for the Polavaram project-affected people. “The CM has to take some responsibility and provide aid to the affected people. He cannot just wash off the state government’s responsibility. The Rs 2,000 per person financial aid is inadequate,’’ Naidu said, after speaking to the Polavaram project-affected people Friday.

Reddy, during his tour of the affected areas, had said that the relief and rehabilitation package must be provided by the Centre. “If it was a matter of Rs 200-300 crore, I would have done it on my own but Rs 20,000 crore is beyond our capacity. I assure you that the state government will pay compensation to project oustees if the central government fails to release the amount,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Centre owes Rs 2,900 crore to the state for relief and rehabilitation works. He also said that the Polavaram reservoir will first be filled up to 41.15 metres as the Central Water Commission will not approve filling the dam to its full capacity initially due to safety measures. The dam will be fully filled only after three years, and by then, everyone will be paid compensation, he said. Water will be stored in full capacity only after completing relief and rehabilitation works, he added.

During his tour of villages submerged due to the floods at Polavaram in Eluru and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts, the chief minister assured the villagers that the water in the Polavaram project will be stored at full reservoir level only after paying compensation to each and every family and completing relief and rehabilitation works.

He said that the government is pursuing the Centre on the relief and rehabilitation package. Reddy said that he has written letters to Delhi and discussed the issue in every meeting with higher officials.

As several women brought to the chief minister’s notice that their houses had submerged due to the Godavari floods, he directed the officials to start the enumeration and provide increased financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each family that lost its house. He also promised to construct houses for Polavaram-displaced persons at the earliest.

Reddy also announced that a new revenue division would be created with four Polavaram-submerged mandals, Chintoor, Nellipaka, Kunavaram, and VR Puram, in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Responding to the TDP’s criticism, the CM said at Eluru, the state government is doing everything it can to aid the flood-affected people and the Rs 2,000 per person was a temporary aid, and that he was referring to the relief and rehabilitation of Polavaram project oustees, which is a different issue unrelated to the present floods.

Naidu, who toured Eluru district, said that the TDP will stand by the Polavaram project-affected families till justice is done to them. “At least seven mandals are affected due to flooding in the Polavaram project and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy could not come to the rescue of the people in the submerged areas. When he was in trouble, he undertook padayatra and when people are facing difficulties, he is flying around. Only if one moves on the ground will the actual facts come to his notice. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not want to know the ground reality,” Naidu said.

Naidu alleged that the chief minister only visited the flood-hit areas because he announced his visit. “After my visit, he has no option but to come here. But what is the use? Except for making some drama, he did not announce any relief to the flood victims,” Naidu observed.

