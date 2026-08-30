Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu launches AI-powered platform for CAs and MSMEs

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 27 launched Pramaan OS, an AI-powered practice operating system for Chartered Accountant firms and the MSMEs they serve.
According to Pramanique Fintech Pvt Ltd, the Andhra Pradesh-incorporated technology company that developed the OS, Naidu reviewed the platform’s AI-driven accounting automation, statutory compliance management and information security capabilities, and appreciated the initiative and its scope for national expansion.
The firm said its AI architecture is intended to organise and interpret financial and business information, automate routine workflows, identify gaps and exceptions, assist with compliance-related activities, generate insights and improve communication between professionals and clients.
For CA firms, the company said, the platform could reduce the time spent collecting documents, following up on routine tasks, monitoring deadlines and carrying out repetitive processes, allowing professionals to focus more on professional judgement and advisory work. For MSMEs, it is intended to provide a more organised and accessible financial and compliance environment.
The company described its journey as “Amaravati to America”. It said the journey began with interactions with hundreds of CAs at DAKSHA, a CA conference organised by the Southern India Regional Council of ICAI in Guntur on July 7 and 8, before extending across India.
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