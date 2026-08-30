Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu launches AI-powered platform for CAs and MSMEs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 27 launched Pramaan OS, an AI-powered practice operating system for Chartered Accountant firms and the MSMEs they serve.

According to Pramanique Fintech Pvt Ltd, the Andhra Pradesh-incorporated technology company that developed the OS, Naidu reviewed the platform’s AI-driven accounting automation, statutory compliance management and information security capabilities, and appreciated the initiative and its scope for national expansion.

The firm said its AI architecture is intended to organise and interpret financial and business information, automate routine workflows, identify gaps and exceptions, assist with compliance-related activities, generate insights and improve communication between professionals and clients.