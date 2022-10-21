scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy says his govt created over 6 lakh jobs in just three years

A statement from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office said that the government has created 2,06,638 permanent jobs, 37,908 contract jobs and 3,71,777 outsourced jobs in the state.

FILE-YSR Congress Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy with his party leaders after meeting the Chief Election Commissioner (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh Friday said it has fulfilled yet another election promise and increased the number of recruitments in government jobs and in just three years, over 6,16,323 jobs have been created since June 2019.

A statement from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office said that the government has created 2,06,638 permanent jobs, 37,908 contract jobs and 3,71,777 outsourced jobs in the state. According to the government, the maximum number of jobs — 3,85,977 — were created with the establishment of villages and ward secretariats for which they were recruited.

Out of 3,85,977, 1,25,110 persons were recruited as regular employees while 2,60,867 are working on contractual basis. This is the single largest recruitment in the state, officials said. The next big recruitment was in AP State Road Transport Corporation with 58,388 jobs — 51,387 regular employees and 7,0001 on outsourcing basis.

In the health, medical and family welfare department, the government recruited 40,676 persons — 16,880 regular employees, 20,502 employees on contract and 3,294 employees on outsourcing basis.

The state government has done recruitment in 21 departments apart from recruitment of village and ward secretariat volunteers and APSRTC. CMO officials said that the highlight of the recruitment was giving jobs to candidates who cleared the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam in 1998 and 2008 to qualify as teachers in public schools. These candidates had never got jobs as the recruitment process for those two years had come under scrutiny over the way the exam and the interviews were conducted.

During his padayatra ahead of the 2019 election, Reddy had promised the candidates that he would look into the matter and had assured them that if he comes to power, he would allot them jobs as teachers in government educational institutions. In June this year, after a long wait of nearly 24 years, 5,887 candidates of the 1998 batch and 2,193 candidates of the 2008 batch were given jobs on contractual basis by the state government.

Under the AP Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS), 95,212 outsourced jobs were created. APCOS aims to create a transparent, accountable and sustainable outsourcing ecosystem in the government of Andhra Pradesh and effectively cater to the outsourcing requirements of the government and ensure maximum possible benefits to the outsourced employees, by adopting efficient processes, procedures and technologies.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 09:27:14 pm
