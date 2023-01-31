Andhra CM urges investors to take advantage of investing in plug and play industrial ambience of state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing the International Diplomats Alliance Meet in New Delhi Tuesday urged the global community to take the advantage of investing in the plug and play industrial ambience of a fast-growing Andhra Pradesh and be part of its economic growth.

The meeting in which diplomats of various countries, company representatives, officials of the state and the central governments participated, is a curtain raiser for the Global Investor Summit scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Elaborating on the facilities and resources available in the state for industrial growth, Jagan said that out of the eleven industrial corridors being developed by the Centre across the country, Andhra Pradesh shares space for three of them — Hyderabad to Bangalore, Visakhapatnam to Chennai and Chennai to Bangalore.

During his interaction with the investors, the CM also said that Visakhapatnam would be the capital of the state. “Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which is going to be our capital in the coming days. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam,” he added, to emphasise the importance of Visakhapatnam. “As the fastest growing state in the country with a GSDP of 11.43 per cent, Andhra Pradesh has achieved the number one rank in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and also retained it for the third successive year,” he said.

Having a lengthy coastline of 974 km, the state has vast natural resources with 48 minerals, he said, adding that the state has a single desk portal to clear licenses in 21 days.

He underscored the fact that availability of various industrial clusters like textile, cement, medical, renewable energy, food and automobiles would offer plenty of opportunities for industrialists to invest in the state and grow their businesses besides providing employment to the youth.

The state has excellent connectivity with six sea ports and six airports with four more sea ports to be added soon, said the Chief Minister, outlining that the state stands as the gateway of South East Asia due to its strategic location having the added advantage of inland waterways.

Earlier, CEOs of companies like Toray, Kia Motors, Cadbury, Saint Gobain and Apache spoke about the advantages of setting industries in AP and the state government’s efforts in extending cooperation for them. The dignitaries also watched an audio visual titled ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh’ presented by the government on the 360 degree advantage it has in every sector.