Andhra CM flags off 500 AC vans to transport pregnant women to hospitals for delivery

Pregnant women in Andhra Pradesh can now avail of an air-conditioned vehicle for free to reach hospitals for delivery. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday flagged off 500 such air-conditioned vans which would be put into use for the service.

The inauguration of the vehicles, named Dr YSR Thalli Bidda Express, took place at Benz Circle in Vijayawada. The unique service extended by the state government will also drop the mother and infant back home once they are discharged from the hospital. The new facility will be made available to eligible beneficiaries identified by the state government.

The chief minister said that the vehicles will provide a safe and comfortable journey to expecting women as well as their newborns. He said that the YSRCP government has prioritised the welfare of women and children since its formation and the new service is also one such endeavour meant to provide safe and comfortable transportation to mothers and babies.

Stating that the government has been taking various steps to provide quality services in hospitals, Reddy pointed out that 108 ambulance services and 104 healthcare services have also been revamped in the state.

Under Arogya Aasara, the state government is providing Rs 3,000 for C-section deliveries and Rs 5,000 for normal deliveries, to eligible women beneficiaries, he said, adding that quality medical services along with WHO-certified medicines are being provided free to beneficiaries.