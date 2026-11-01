Class 10 girl was attacked at school with a chainsaw. Her family can’t understand why

The family of the Class 10 girl who was attacked with a chainsaw at a Zilla Parishad school in Raptadu, Anantapur district, is still struggling to come to terms with the incident. They have said they are unable to understand why she was targeted.

On Friday, a 21-year-old man stated to be a relative was arrested in connection with the alleged attack at the school. The girl suffered deep cuts to her neck and abdomen, while her right hand was nearly severed.

Another student was injured while attempting to intervene. Both students are stated to be critical.

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The family said it was unable to fathom the reason for the attack. “She hardly spoke with anyone. She is shy and only interested in her studies, and is close only to the friend who tried to protect her. We do not know if he spoke with her or pursued her. Every morning, she went by autorickshaw to school with other students and returned in the same vehicle,” one relative said. Her brother added: “She is a brilliant student.”