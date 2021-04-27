Andhra caps CT scan price, forms 3-tier structure to manage Covid crisis

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for their turn to be administered COVISHIELD vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AP)

Amid reports of a few private hospitals charging Covid patients heavy amounts for CT scans, the Andhra Pradesh government Monday capped the price for the service at Rs 3,000, including PPE kits and disposables, and warned of action over any violation. It also formed a three-tier structure for effective implementation of Covid management in the state.

“The Chief Minister ( Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy) reviewed the steps being taken for containment and management of Covid cases in the districts. In view of various reports regarding overcharging and fleecing of Covid patients by some unscrupulous hospitals, the government decided to follow the three-tier structure for effective implementation of Covid management in the state,” Health Minister A K Krishna Srinivas said.

All diagnostic facilities and hospitals offering CT scan services for suspected Covid cases will have to register themselves on a government website with all details of the patient and the uploaded CT scan image will serve as a basis for hospital admissions.

As per the three-tier structure, at the district level, district collectors shall divide all private hospitals permitted to treat Covid-19 patients into clusters and appoint an officer as in-charge for each of these clusters to frequently inspect these hospitals, receive complaints and take appropriate action wherever needed. Each cluster shall have five to eight private hospitals.

The district collector will form a district-level flying squad with representatives from DG, Drugs Control Administration, Vigilance and Enforcement Department and Medical and Health Department to ensure action against violators. It will also monitor cluster in-charge officers.

A state-level task force committee has been constituted to monitor the effective functioning of the above arrangements.