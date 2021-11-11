Andhra braces for heavy rainfall today evening

Several parts of Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh have recorded widespread rainfall in the last 12 hours owing to the impact of a depression formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal which is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining coastal districts of south Andhra Pradesh by Thursday evening. The system is expected to cross the coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota close to the north of Puducherry on its way to Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast squally weather with wind speed reaching 25-30 knots in thundershowers, and fairly widespread rain or thundershowers for south Andhra coasts. Scattered rain or thundershowers are expected in north Andhra coasts as well under the influence of the system. The sea is likely to remain rough to very rough and fishermen have been warned against going into the sea for four days starting Thursday.

A code red warning of extremely heavy rainfall continues to be in place at one or two places very likely over Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Chittoor districts. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Guntur and Anantapur districts as heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places. A yellow warning has been issued for Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool districts as heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places here.

High Intensity Winds and Rain Havoc in #Sullurupeta, Nellore district. pic.twitter.com/72doW6QS8a — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) November 11, 2021

Weather blogger Sai Praneeth B shared on Twitter that cloudburst types of rains are likely in southern parts of Nellore and eastern parts of Chittoor and that some localities will even witness flash floods.

CLOUDBURST type rains from South Parts of #Nellore will move directly into East #Chittoor. Some places will see Flash Floods from now on as the rains are increasing more. Due to Other arm of depression, #Visakhapatnam city will see drizzles for more time. pic.twitter.com/U6V6dFnk6h — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) November 11, 2021

Continuous Rain from morning and water logged in my street Nellore City Street. @APWeatherman96 pic.twitter.com/rgl6kxs4cT — Srinadh 🇮🇳 (@srinyadav_7) November 11, 2021

Till 8.30 am on Thursday, the IMD weather station at Tirupati in Chittoor had recorded the highest rainfall of 8 cm, followed by 5 cm in Nellore. The district administrations of Chittoor and Nellore have announced a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday given the rainfall warning.

As of Thursday afternoon, Muthukur in Nellore district has received the highest rainfall up to 7.6 cm. Varadaiahpalem and Viduvalur in Chittoor and Nellore districts, respectively, have recorded over 6 cm of rainfall, according to real-time rainfall data available with the state-run Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society.