Andhra girl attacked with chainsaw moved to Bengaluru hospital, police escort ambulance

The Class 10 girl who was allegedly attacked with a chainsaw at a zilla parishad school in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning was shifted to Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, late at night and is now in stable condition.

HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh Naidu said that after providing preliminary treatment, they promptly arranged her transfer by ambulance. The police cleared the route, establishing a ‘green channel’ and escorting the ambulance to the hospital in the neighbouring state.

“I have been in constant touch with the medical team at Manipal Hospital. I am relieved to hear that the doctors have managed to control the bleeding and that her condition is currently stable. She is undergoing orthopaedic surgery, which will be followed by plastic surgery to treat her facial and other injuries,’’ Lokesh said in a statement.