Fulfilled 90% poll promises within one year, claims CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

On the first anniversary of his government in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Monday claimed that his government fulfilled 90 per cent of its poll promises in the first year itself, spending Rs 40,139 crores on welfare programmes.

Attending the ‘Our Governance, Your Suggestions’ session on Monday, CM Reddy revealed that Rs 40,139 crores were spent from June 2019 till May 20, 2020 on various programmes and benefits extended to over 3.5 crore beneficiaries in the state. He also said that on July 8, 28 lakh people will be given house sites on the occasion of birth anniversary of Y S Rajashekara Reddy.

The chief minister laid special emphasis on his ‘Village Secretariat’ policy, saying it has been very effective in tackling the roadblocks created by the coronavirus pandemic. “Just visualise a village with 2,000 population having a Village Secretariat, which serves as a delivery system of the government schemes, and surrounding it would be an English medium school with all the basic amenities; Rythu Bharosa Kendra, catering to all the needs of farmers from providing quality seeds to marketing; YSR Janata Bazaars where all agriculture produce would available, and YSR Clinic with 24/7 service,” he said.

He said under the policy, three rounds of household survey was held and pension, ration, rice and dal were provided by the social delivery system of village and ward volunteers.

Giving due importance to transparency, Reddy said every village secretariat will display the list of beneficiaries giving an opportunity to those who missed out to apply. This is the social audit and transparency rolled in one, Jagan said.

Judicial preview and reverse tendering are among the reforms which have been taken up to bring in a transparent governance, Reddy said, adding that the state has benefited Rs 2,082 crores towards reverse tendering so far.

Here are the figures of beneficiary schemes released by the YSRCP government on its first anniversary:

* Rs 40,139 crores spent from June last year till May 20 this year on various programs and benefits extended to over 3.5 crore beneficiaries in the state

* Over 1.7 crore beneficiaries from Backward Classes received Rs 19,298 crores worth of benefits, including cash transfers in the form or fee reimbursements

* Over 61 lakh SC beneficiaries received Rs 6,332 crores while Rs 2,108 crores was given to 18 lakh ST beneficiaries

* At least 18 lakh beneficiaries from minority communities received Rs 1,701 crores.

* Over 77 lakh other backward classes received Rs 10, 462 crores

* Some of the cash transfers include Rs 15,000 each to 43 lakhs mothers for sending their children to schools under Amma Vodi scheme, and Rs 4,000 crores was given towards fees reimbursement.

* Nearly 81,000 weavers were given Rs 24,000 each as incentive

