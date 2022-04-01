Andhra: 8 IAS officers found guilty of contempt of court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday found eight IAS officers guilty of contempt of court. They were initially sentenced to two weeks in prison, but the court spared them from doing time in jail after they tendered an apology. Following the apology, the court told the officers to do community service once a month for a year in social welfare hostels.

The high court had found that the officers ignored its orders not to allow construction of buildings inside school premises for non-educational purposes.

In June 2020, the court had taken cognizance of petitions filed by people from several districts stating the government was constructing structures on vacant land inside school premises, which were to be used as ward or village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) — set up to ensure better delivery of schemes.