Telangana: Amul to invest Rs 500 crore for ‘largest plant in south India’, create employment for 500

Dairy giant Amul will enter Telangana with an investment of Rs 500 crore to set up its largest plant in south India, providing direct employment to over 500 persons and opportunities to several ancillary industries, Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said Wednesday.

Babubhai M Patel, MD of Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd — Sabar Dairy, Amul’s largest milk cooperatives, and Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan signed an MOU to this effect Wednesday in the presence of the minister.

Telangana State continues to attract major investments to the State. In a latest, @Amul_Coop made an announcement on setting up of their largest State-of-the-Art Plant in Telangana. An MoU for the same was signed in the presence of Minister @KTRTRS in Hyderabad today. pic.twitter.com/I5CgUfVToC — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) December 29, 2021

The new plant, to be set up at a special food processing zone in Telangana, will witness an investment of about Rs 300 crores in Phase 1 and another Rs 200 crores in Phase-2.

Amul has informed the state government that its plant will have a capacity to process 5 lakh litre per day (LLPD) of milk, expandable to 10 LLPD to manufacture packed milk and value-added dairy products such as curd, buttermilk, lassi, yogurt, paneer, sweets, etc.

According to a statement from the minister’s office, Amul will strive to procure the required milk and other raw material from Telangana farmers and the various cooperatives and FPOs operating in the state. “Amul will also set up its bakery production division in Telangana with a range of products such as bread, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks,” it said.

Babubhai M Patel, during the meeting, said Amul decided to set up their plant in Telangana after seeing the state’s industry-friendly policy and investment ecosystem. “We will soon deliver ‘Made in Telangana’ milk products,” he said.

Rama Rao thanked Amul and said the state was in the process of witnessing another White Revolution (milk) with Amul entering the state which will strengthen its dairy industry.