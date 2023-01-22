AMPHEX 2023: Largest biennial amphibious exercise of tri-services concludes in Kakinada

The largest biennial Tri-Services amphibious exercise – AMPHEX 2023 – involving the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Indian Navy, was conducted near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh from January 17 to January 22. The joint operations conducted during the exercise saw the participation of a large number of troops from the Indian Army, amphibious warships from the Indian Navy, and aircraft from the IAF. AMPHEX 2023 included complex activities in all domains that demonstrated a high level of preparedness and coordination among the three services to undertake the full spectrum of amphibious operations.

The Indian Army has also obtained the Intellectual Property Right (IPR) of the design and camouflage pattern of its newly introduced Camouflage Pattern Dress. The improved combat uniform was unveiled by the Chief of Army Staff during Army Day.

The copyright of the design is with the Indian Army for 10 years and it is extendable by another five years. This has been done to prevent unauthorised vendors from manufacturing and selling combat pattern dress in the open market. As per orders, these uniforms can only be sold in the Unit Run Canteens of the Indian Army. Due to the IPR, the Indian Army now possesses exclusive rights to the design and can file a legal suit against any design infringement and unauthorised reproduction of the design.

On the other hand, as part of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan, the Eastern Naval Command has dedicated one day every month towards undertaking coastal clean-up activities, including rivers and lakes. The Coastal Clean-up was conducted at various places in Visakhapatnam and at Hope Island, Kakinada on January 21.

The aim of this exercise is to create awareness regarding plastic usage, and its impact on the oceans, rivers, and water bodies. More than 500 personnel of the Eastern Naval Command, schoolchildren, and locals undertook clean-up drives. Approximately 400 kg of non-biodegradable waste material including plastic bottles, wrappers, thermocol, glass pieces, etc, were collected from these sites and disposed of safely, officials of the Eastern Naval Command said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is set to commission the fifth Kalvari class submarine ‘Vagir’ Monday. Admiral R Hari Kumar, chief of the Naval Staff, will be the chief guest at the ceremony. These submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, in collaboration with Ms Naval Group, France.

Four of the Kalvari class of submarines have already been launched and named ‘Vagir’ on November 12, 2020. The submarine in its new avatar has the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines till now. It undertook its maiden sea sortie in February 2022, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior to being commissioned. Vagir will boost the Navy’s capability to further India’s maritime interests and is capable of undertaking diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and surveillance missions.