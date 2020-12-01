Amit Shah’s promise to ‘liberate Hyderabad from Nizami culture’ is poll gimmick, says Nizam’s kin

Home Minister Amit Shah waves to his supporters during his roadshow, in Secunderabad. (PTI Photo)

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while campaigning for his party ahead of the GHMC election, asked voters to give BJP an opportunity to free Hyderabad from ‘Nawabi and Nizami culture’, the grandson of Nizam VII, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, has hit out saying politicians should seek votes by working for the people ‘rather than spewing unnecessary negative narrative against Nizam VII.’

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, who is also the president of the Nizam’s Family Welfare Association, said that renaming the city or promising to free Hyderabad from ‘Nizam culture’ is nothing more than a gimmick to attract attention.

“But these politicians cannot change the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb which has been a part of the culture of the people of Hyderabad for centuries. My grandfather respected all religions and united them during his regime…Under my grandfather’s rule, in 1940’s, Hyderabad was better than most western countries. His massive donations are unmatched by any other ruler in all of history,” Nawab Najaf Ali Khan said.

Further, he said that the Nizam’s name is being tarnished for political gains. “If my grandfather was a fascist why was he appointed as the Raj Pramukh (Governor) by the Central Government even after he had willingly surrendered his nation? Why did the Government of India in 1965, accept 5 tons of gold towards the National Defense Fund. In terms of today’s gold price this donation accounts for more than Rs 1,600 crores, making it the biggest donation in history.”

Khan stated that the world remembers the Nizam VII and his philanthropy even 53 years after his death. “These politicians seek to malign my grandfather’s name and belittle his immense contributions when they themselves are only seen or heard during elections. Seen once in five years, they are maligning the name of the man who served this country and his kingdom for 37 years irrespective of caste and religion,” he said.

Campaigning for BJP, Shah on Sunday appealed to the citizens to give the party one chance. “We will eradicate the nawab-nizam culture and convert Hyderabad into a modern city. We want to take Hyderabad from dynasty rule towards democracy. We want to make it a progressive city. Give BJP one chance,” he said.

