Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Amit Shah trying to ‘divide and bully’: K T Rama Rao

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, K T Rama Rao. (File)

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, K T Rama Rao on Saturday took a jibe at Amit Shah, saying former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united and integrated the people of the state with the Indian Union, but the incumbent was trying to ‘divide and bully’.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, “74 years ago, A Union Home Minister (sardar vallabhai patel) came to UNITE & INTEGRATE the People of Telangana into Indian union, Today A Union Home Minister has come to DIVIDE & BULLY The People of Telangana & their state Govt That’s why I say, India needs DECISIVE POLICIES Not DIVISIVE POLITICS.”

Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds here today to mark the Centre’s official celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’.

The day marks the occasion of erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merging with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Speaking at the event, Shah credited the country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hyderabad.

If not for Sardar Patel, it would have probably taken many more years for Hyderabad to get liberated and he knew that as long as Nizam’s Razakars could not be defeated, the dream of Akhand Bharat will not be fulfilled, Shah said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the tricolour at an event here to celebrate the Telangana National Integration Day.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 05:45:32 pm
