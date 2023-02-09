Amit Shah to review passing-out parade at Hyderabad’s National Police Academy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the passing-out parade of the 74th batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad Saturday. After the ceremonial march past, Shah will address the probationers.

A total of 195 officer trainees including 29 foreign officer trainees will be part of the Dikshant Parade, which marks the completion of 50 weeks of the phase-1 basic course at the academy. With 37 female officer trainees, the 74 RR (regular recruit) batch of the IPS has the distinction of having the highest-ever number of female trainees, at 23 per cent.

A S Rajan, director of the academy, said that following a recent memorandum of understanding signed with NALSAR University of Law, the IPS officer trainees and foreign officer trainees would for the first time receive an MA in criminal justice system and a postgraduate diploma, respectively, from the university after the completion of 104 weeks of training.

The academy director said that certain gaps in training were felt in terms of expectations from IPS officers and their actual delivery on the ground. According to him, recent changes in the curriculum have stressed the transformation of police officers from mere law-and-order or crime-control duties to homeland-security challenges by including aspects of fourth-generation warfare. Suggestive research, analysis, assessment and application of mind have resulted in qualitative changes, he added.

As many as 114 of the total 166 IPS probationers have an educational background in engineering. Among others, 22 come from arts and 17 from science backgrounds. About 95 officer trainees have previous work experience. “The training has focused on emerging, new-age challenges on the cyber front while also touching on modules on attitudes, ethics, public relations and legal aspects, including court craft and mock trial,” Rajan said.

The parade will be commanded by IPS probationer Shahansha K S of the Kerala cadre, who is the all-round topper of the phase-1 basic course.

After the passing-out parade, the trainee officers will proceed to Delhi for two weeks of attachments with various central police organisations or central armed police forces, followed by another 29 weeks of district practical training in their respective cadre states. They will then report back to the academy for the phase-2 training between October and December 2023.

Before the phase-1 basic course, officer trainees completed a 15-week foundation course at the LBS National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Owing to the Covid pandemic, the commencement of the phase-1 basic course for the 74 RR batch was delayed by nearly four months.

Of the 29 foreign officers in the current batch, 10 are from the Mauritius Police Force, eight from the Maldives Police Service, five from the Nepal Police Service and six from the Royal Bhutan Police. They completed their institutional training at the academy.