Amit Shah to KCR: Will defeat you convincingly in 2023 elections

Sounding the poll bugle in Telangana, Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the TRS government in the state during a public meeting at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Asking the gathering whether the Centre should have abrogated Article 370 or not, Shah said, “I can hear you all say yes. We know Kashmir is part of us. Did you not get benefits of central schemes of Narendra Modi? You are all saying yes, but TRS says no.”

Amit Shah said the Centre has given over Rs 2-lakh crores to Telangana. “Telangana government and KCR does not want to show any of this,” he said.

He alleged the TRS government failed to implement its promises like double bedroom houses for poor, distribution of three acres of land to SCs and to provide Rs 1,000 crore annually for the welfare of backward classes.

Amit Shah challenged KCR to opt for early elections. “We are ready. We will defeat you convincingly. BJP governments in state and Centre will implement welfare schemes,” he said.

Accusing the TRS government of failing to fulfil the major planks of separate Telangana agitation of “water, funds and jobs”, Shah said BJP, if elected to power, would implement them.

He also said his party would end minority reservations in the state and provide the benefit to STs, SCs and backward classes.

Shah’s meeting marked the culmination of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s second phase of ‘padayatra’ (foot march).

Shah advised the state BJP leaders to counter the allegations being made by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi ministers, and Congress leaders against the saffron party. With PTI inputs