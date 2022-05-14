Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, KTR writes open letter on central ‘bias’ against Telangana

On the day of Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana, the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KT Rama Rao Saturday wrote an open letter to the BJP leader on the “injustice” meted out to the state by the central government.

In the letter, Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, questioned Shah about the pending proposal to establish a railway coach factory in Kazipet, the lack of medical colleges in the state, the construction of skyways in Hyderabad, and insufficient funding for various river rejuvenation and irrigation projects, among other things.

The delay in providing national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation project, too, was question by the Telangana leader.

“Late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj made an election promise in 2014,” he wrote, adding, “even after eight years of governance, why didn’t you fulfil the promise?”

Rao also questioned the Home Minister on the allocation of funds to Telangana in the past eight years, including post-floods.

HM @AmitShah Ji, Since you’re visiting #Telangana today, request you to clarify on the discriminatory & vindictive attitude of Union Govt towards our state Below is the question paper👇 The people of Telangana are looking forward to getting enlightened with your answers pic.twitter.com/ytNKwEyXot — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 14, 2022

The letter comes as the state BJP is set to announce its polls plans on Saturday in the presence of Shah, party chief J P Nadda and other senior party leaders.

The BJP leaders will talk about water, funds and jobs under the slogan ‘nilu, nidhanalu, niyamakalu’, which was also the rallying cry for the Telangana statehood agitation. Several welfare schemes are being finalised, which the BJP will promise to implement if it comes to power. BJP leaders will talk about the “double engine growth” (at the Centre and state) and good governance.