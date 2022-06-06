scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Amid row over Hyderabad gang rape, two more minors raped; three arrested

The police said that the Class 7 student lived with her grandparents and decided to visit her parents last Tuesday. As she was waiting for an autorickshaw, the accused offered to drop her home. The accused lured her by offering her a free ride back home as she did not have money.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: June 6, 2022 9:46:57 am
Rajkot gangrape, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News The police arrested Shaik Kaleem Ali, 36, a cab driver, and his friend Md Luqman Ahmed, 36, for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old.

Even as the Hyderabad police are investigating a high-profile case of gang rape of a girl, with the opposition parties accusing the government of trying to dilute the probe, two more incidents of sexual assaults on minors were reported Sunday leading to three arrests in connection with the offences.

The police arrested Shaik Kaleem Ali, 36, a cab driver, and his friend Md Luqman Ahmed, 36, for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old. The survivor’s uncle had lodged a missing person complaint on May 31 after she did not return home. The police said that the Class 7 student lived with her grandparents and decided to visit her parents last Tuesday. As she was waiting for an autorickshaw, the accused offered to drop her home. The accused lured her by offering her a free ride back home as she did not have money.

According to the police, an associate of the accused joined them on the way and they drove her to a nearby village on the city’s outskirts and allegedly raped her. They threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. Based on a complaint from her relatives, the police initially registered a case of kidnapping and found her on the evening of June 1. After medical examination and recording of her statement, the police added sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for gang rape on women under 12 years of age and also under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

In the second incident, a man identified as Md Sufiyan, 21, was arrested for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The incident occurred on May 30 after the accused met the minor girl who works at a cloth shop and lured her to his place. On Sunday afternoon, the survivor complained about stomach pain to her mother and as she confided in her, a complaint was lodged with the police. The complainant told the police that she was raped and dropped back at her place of work the next day. The police said the accused was arrested based on her statement and that a further investigation is on.

