Amid heavy rain in Telangana, flood alert issued at Bhadrachalam as Godavari rises

Heavy overnight rain threw life out of gear across Telangana Monday as ponds, lakes, streams, rivers, and reservoirs overflowed causing flooding in downstream areas. The sub-collector of Bhadrachalam issued a flood alert for the Godavari in the morning as the water level in the river reached 48 feet at 6:10 am.

“Forecast indicates further rise. All the flood duty officers take action as per the Godavari flood manual,” states the sub-collector’s alert.

The IMD had on Saturday issued a red alert, warning of heavy rains across Telangana.

Mutharam mandal in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has received the state’s highest rainfall of 34.70 cm from 8.30 am on July 9-10. Several interior areas of the districts were cut off due to flooding.

There was flooding in several parts of Hyderabad and the police have advised residents to avoid non-essential travel. The police have also asked citizens to stay away from old and dilapidated buildings, uprooted electricity poles, and trees. The state government has closed all educational institutions for three days.

As the state administration braced for the impact of the heavy rains, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, and district-level relief and rescue teams have been pressed into service at several places. A state-level control room has been set up to monitor the water levels are reservoirs and, on Monday morning, gates at several reservoirs were lifted due to heavy inflows since last night.