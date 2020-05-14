Amid COVID lockdown, 175 officer trainees finish foundation course via online

Retired bureaucrats and senior academicians from across the globe addressed the OTs as resource persons, whereas services of several eminent persons were utilized for the evaluation of assignments submitted by the OTs. Photo: Prof Md Abbas Ali Retired bureaucrats and senior academicians from across the globe addressed the OTs as resource persons, whereas services of several eminent persons were utilized for the evaluation of assignments submitted by the OTs. Photo: Prof Md Abbas Ali

The foundation course (FC) for 142 trainee civil servants and another FC for 33 Military Engineer Services Probationers, which were being conducted by the Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, were disrupted midway when the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown came into effect in March.

However, the premier administrative training institute of the Telangana government rose to the occasion and transformed its entire content into online mode, and reached out to the officer trainees (OTs) who participated from their homes spread over 175 different locations across the country.

According to a press release, the OTs were provided access to “Udemy for Government”, an online portal having a bouquet of 4,000 courses. This intervention enabled them to diversify and enrich their knowledge and skills, thereby enhancing their productivity.

Over 60 virtual sessions spread over 45 days, an array of 14 assignments, trek and village visit presentations, counselor group meetings, army symposium, civil services day and different examinations, all via virtual mode, were instrumental in ensuring that the learning on the part of the OTs was continuous and long-lasting, added the press release.

Retired bureaucrats and senior academicians from across the globe addressed the OTs as resource persons, whereas services of several eminent persons were utilized for the evaluation of assignments submitted by the OTs.

A much bigger challenge was to organize several fun-filled tasks, including FETE- The Mela, India Day, and cultural evening via virtual mode. However, the OTs collaborated seamlessly and displayed their hidden talents in singing, dancing, music, etc and showcased India’s unity in diversity, the press release added.

“Thanks to the power of online training, the distances melted away, the OTs worked closely, and developed a feeling of working together under the same roof, despite being dispersed across the country. It had as powerful an impact as the conventional training, both in terms of learning and at the same time enjoying its journey” opined the OTs

unanimously.

Senior IAS officer, BP Acharya, the Director-General of the Institute & Special Chief Secretary to Government, said that while conventional training has got its own strengths, online training is the need of the hour, especially in the post-COVID-19 scenario. “The success of the foundation courses, via virtual mode, calls for its wider use for government employees in the future,” stated Acharya.

Prof. Md Abbas Ali, Academic Coordinator, Special, FC coordinated the virtual sessions by using such online platforms as “Cisco WebEx” and, an indigenously developed one, “Impartus”. The foundation course ends on May 15.

