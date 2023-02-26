Ambedkarites-Left alliance sweeps students’ union polls at University of Hyderabad

The ASA-DSU-SFI, an alliance of the Ambedkar Students’ Association, Dalit Students Union, and the Students Federation of India, panel swept the polls for the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) for 2022-23 winning all nine posts of the central panel. For the first time, two Dalit queer persons have not only made it to the contest but also won the mandate.

The counting of votes began at 4.30 pm, with a two-hour delay due to technical reasons and the results were declared late Saturday evening.

While 5300 students were eligible to cast their vote, a voter turnout of about 76 per cent was recorded on Friday.

Prajwal Gaikwad won the presidential post securing 1838 votes. He won with a majority of 608 votes over his Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad, Other Backward Classes Federation, and the Sevalal Vidhyarthi Dal (ABVP-OBCF-SLVD) rivals. The post of Vice-President was won by Pruthvi Sai who polled 1860 votes and secured a majority of 707 votes over her ABVP-OBCF-SLVD candidates.

Prajwal, speaking to The Indian Express earlier, had called his panel revolutionary. Stating that the history of the students’ movement at UoH was at the cup of a historic moment, he said that for the first time, six Dalits including a Dalit queer person and a Dalit transgender woman, a Christian man, and a tribal woman are contesting for the nine posts of a central panel.

Kripa Maria George with 2076 votes won as General Secretary and Kathi Ganesh polled 1678 votes to win the post of Joint Secretary. While Likhith Kumar won the seat of Cultural Secretary securing 1789 votes, CH Jayaraj with 1644 votes polled against his name won the post of Sports Secretary.

The three seats to the panel of the Internal Complaints Committee (or Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment) were won by Shipha Minz for Integrated courses, Hritik Laxman Lalan for postgraduate courses, and Subashini SS for research courses with 351, 987, and 468, respectively.

The Alliance for Social Democracy, a combination of the Bahujan Students Front, Fraternity Movement, Muslim Students Federation-National Students Union of India, and Tribal Students Forum came third in all seats. The Youth for Inclusive and Sustainable Society (YISS) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) was also in the fray.

While the polls were held peacefully on Friday, minor clashes were reported between students affiliated with the ABVP and SFI late Friday at F-hostel. Both condemned the violence and blamed each other for unprovoked attacks.

The students’ union elections were last held in September 2019 and not conducted in the subsequent years owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The outgoing panel was also an alliance of ASA-DSU-SFI and the Tribal Students Forum.