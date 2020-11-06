Amazon Web Services to invest Rs 20,761 crore in Telangana for data centres

The AWS will set up an AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) here, an official statement from the IT department said.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the secure cloud computing platform of American technology giant Amazon, will invest approximately Rs 20,761 crore (USD 2.77 billion) to set up multiple data centers across Hyderabad, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao announced on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Rao said that the project will be “the largest Foreign Direct Investment in the history of Telangana.” “After a series of meetings, AWS has finalized investment of Rs 20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centers in Telangana. The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid 2022,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalized investment of ₹20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centers in Telangana The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid 2022#HappeningHyderabad pic.twitter.com/XuGxFfSFsS — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 6, 2020

The AWS will set up an AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) here, an official statement from the IT department said.

The press note added that the AZs will consist of multiple data centers in separate distinct locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another with independent power, cooling, physical security, and connections via a low-latency network.

Earlier this year during his Davos visit, the minister had met the top brass of AWS and had invited them for investment in the state. This investment will act as a strong anchor for attracting other technological investments, the minister said.

“AWS choosing Hyderabad as their preferred destination speaks volumes about the swiftness with which the government operates and also the transparency in the system. This investment further strengthens the existing relationship that Telangana enjoys with Amazon,” the minister said while stressing that Hyderabad is already home to the largest office campus of Amazon.

According to the IT department, it is the robust policy framework provided by the state, apart from the city meeting with the rigorous requirements for an AWS region, that attracted AWS in choosing Hyderabad.

The establishment of data centers like AWS is expected to support Telangana’s digital economy and the IT sector. The government is hopeful that the new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) region will enable more developers, startups, and enterprises, as well as, the government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.