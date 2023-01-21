Amazon Web Services to invest Rs 36,300 crore in Hyderabad

A day after IT giant Microsoft announced setting up three more data centres in Telangana in addition to its proposed three for the next decade, for an overall investment of Rs 31,000 crore, e-commerce giant Amazon’s cloud computing services arm Amazon Web Services Friday announced an enhanced investment of Rs 36,300 crore (from a previously announced Rs 20,096 crore investment in 2020) to set up its state-of-the-art data centres in Hyderabad.

Welcoming the new announcement for enhanced investment by Amazon Web Services in their AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region on the sidelines of the AWS Empower India event in Hyderabad, IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao said it was one of the largest foreign direct investments coming to the state. “We have also collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens of Telangana. We are pleased that the new AWS Region in Hyderabad will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups, and public sector organisations in India,” he said.

“Through the increased investment in the project, Amazon Web Services will be investing a total of Rs 36,300 crores ($4.4 billion) in the state by 2030 as opposed to the initially committed amount of Rs 20,096 crores ($2.7 billion in 2020),” he added.

An official statement said that it would be a phase-wise investment in the three data centre campuses that AWS has set up in Hyderabad at Chandanvelly, FAB City, and Pharma City. “The three data centres form an integral part of AWS’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve its customers in India and worldwide while providing them with more cloud regions to choose from. The first phase of all three data centres has been completed and is available for users to avail cloud services from,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the state government is also actively working with AWS’s cloud practice and has hosted some of its projects on AWS to harness the advantages provided by cloud computing. Besides, AWS’s largest campus in the world and Amazon’s first and one of its largest fulfilment centres are based in Hyderabad.