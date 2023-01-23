Amazon Air launched in Hyderabad, to enable faster delivery of products across India

E-commerce giant Amazon Monday launched its dedicated air cargo services, Amazon Air, in Hyderabad – a first in India – in collaboration with cargo operator Quick Jet Cargo Airlines Pvt Ltd.

Hyderabad also became the first location outside the United States and Europe where the service was launched. Two Boeing 737-800 aircraft would be deployed to enable faster delivery of shipments in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, said company officials.

Amazon’s love story with #Hyderabad continues to grow 😊 ❇️ Home to Amazon’s world’s largest Campus ❇️ AWS Data Centre investment of 4.4 Billion USD (₹ 36,600 Crore) ❇️ Largest Fulfilment Centre in Asia ❇️ Today Amazon Air launched in Hyderabad, first outside US & Europe pic.twitter.com/XhGC462s3T — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 23, 2023

Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao, after launching the service at GMR Aero Technic, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, said he was proud to say that Hyderabad is home to the largest campus of Amazon. “It is not in Seattle. It is in Hyderabad, which is a matter of great pride for us. In fact, Amazon Web Services and its largest investment of $4.4 billion (Rs 36,300 crore) in cloud business… is in Hyderabad,” he said.

“Amazon’s largest fulfilment footprint in Asia is also in Hyderabad. And today with the launch of Amazon Air, the first time that Amazon Air is being launched outside of North America and Europe, I am delighted that India and particularly Hyderabad get to host it. So I think this love story is growing from strength to strength,” the minister said, adding that he hoped this was just the beginning and there was much more to follow.

Speaking about the state’s achievements in various sectors, Rama Rao said Telangana’s growth and success were intricately linked to the expansion of the logistics sector, including its air cargo infrastructure. According to the minister, air cargo traffic also increased by 35 per cent in 2020-21, and the air traffic at the RGIA would hit the 40 million mark by 2028. “The two planes that are being launched today won’t be enough and a few more will have to be added to the fleet,” he said.

“The launch of Amazon Air in India reinforces the company’s commitment to continue building capacity to meet the needs of its customers and to grow its transportation network for faster deliveries,” Amazon said in a statement. Launched in 2016 in the US, Amazon Air operates an air cargo network that has grown to include more than 110 aircraft and more than 70 destinations worldwide.