Chandrababu Naidu moves key resolution to grant Amaravati recognition as state capital – ‘One and only capital of Andhra’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday moved a key resolution in the Legislative Assembly, urging the Union Government to grant statutory recognition to Amaravati as the state’s official capital—marking a significant step toward clarity on the capital issue.

At a special session convened Saturday for this purpose, Naidu asserted that legal certainty on the capital can be achieved through suitable amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The Assembly also resolved to urge the Centre to amend Section 5 of the Act by inserting the words “at Amaravati” in sub-section (2), and expanding the explanation to clarify that Amaravati includes areas notified under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.

Highlighting his broader vision, the Chief Minister said Amaravati was envisioned not as a small administrative hub but as a world-class capital akin to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai — cities that drive economic growth and employment. “Amaravati is the one and only capital of Andhra Pradesh and will remain its permanent Capital,” he said. “The Assembly has passed a resolution granting Amaravati legal and constitutional sanctity, making it immovable and beyond challenge.”

During the discussion, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan said farmers who gave land for Amaravati faced hardships but did so keeping the state’s future in mind. He added that when the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance was formed, the NDA firmly decided that Andhra Pradesh should have only one capital—Amaravati.

HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh Naidu outlined the vision behind establishing Amaravati between Krishna and Guntur during 2014–19. He said the capital was planned for the 5 crore people of the state, aiming for rapid development and decentralised growth, as envisioned by Naidu. Lokesh noted that then Opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had extended full support to Amaravati, with both the Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party also backing it.

He emphasised that Amaravati is not just land but an emotional issue shaped by farmers’ sacrifices. Within 58 days, around 35,000 acres were voluntarily pooled by farmers, who gave up land–central to their livelihood and identity–for the state’s future.

Highlighting the need for a strong economic capital, he said Amaravati was planned with foresight. Drawing comparisons, he noted Hyderabad was developed by the Nizam, Secunderabad by the British, and Cyberabad by Chandrababu Naidu. He added that Amaravati’s planning aimed to avoid issues such as pollution in Delhi and traffic congestion in Bengaluru, focusing on a world-class ecosystem and road infrastructure.

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Lokesh said Jagan had earlier assured he would build his house in the Amaravati region and that the capital would not be shifted. He added that several YSRCP leaders had also maintained Amaravati would remain the permanent capital. However, after winning 151 seats, Lokesh alleged that Jagan “changed his stand completely” and introduced the three-capitals proposal.