Amaravati: India’s first quantum computing testing facility launched

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday formally launched India’s first indigenous quantum computing testing facility at SRM University in Amaravati. With this, the CM said, the Amaravati Quantum Valley will emerge as an international quantum computing hub.

Naidu witnessed a live quantum system initiation with the cooling process of the processor on the Amaravati 1Q system being triggered virtually, as the system is housed at Medha Towers in Gannavaram. At the same time, the Amaravati 1S system functioned as an open-access setup fully visible to all attendees during the demonstration. With the setting up of the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility, India now has open sovereign quantum infrastructure, officials said.