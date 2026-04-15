Amaravati: India’s first quantum computing testing facility launched

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday formally launched India’s first indigenous quantum computing testing facility at SRM University in Amaravati. With this, the CM said, the Amaravati Quantum Valley will emerge as an international quantum computing hub.
Naidu witnessed a live quantum system initiation with the cooling process of the processor on the Amaravati 1Q system being triggered virtually, as the system is housed at Medha Towers in Gannavaram. At the same time, the Amaravati 1S system functioned as an open-access setup fully visible to all attendees during the demonstration. With the setting up of the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility, India now has open sovereign quantum infrastructure, officials said.
The Andhra Pradesh government’s flagship quantum technology hub under India’s National Quantum Mission, the Amaravati Quantum Valley, will be hosting an IBM 133-qubit quantum computer and has engaged in 80-plus industry and academic partnerships, positioning it to be among the top five global quantum hubs. The launch of AQRF on World Quantum Day adds an indigenous hardware dimension to Amaravati Quantum Valley’s portfolio, complementing its existing quantum cloud, skilling and innovation infrastructure, officials said.
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