Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Alleging adulteration, Hyderabad think tank calls for toddy ban in city

Forum for Good Governance alleged that the toddy being sold in the city was adulterated as no palm trees existed within a radius of 50 km of the city.

Forum for Good Governance requested the chief secretary to take effective steps in preventing the sale of adulterated toddy. (File photo)

Hyderabad-based think tank Forum for Good Governance (FGG) Tuesday demanded a complete ban on the sale of toddy in the city. The forum alleged that the toddy being sold in the city was adulterated as no palm trees existed within a radius of 50 km of the city.

“Para one of Toddy policy of 2004-05 stipulated that toddy shop can be established only in such places where tappable toddy trees are available within a 50-km distance,” said FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy in his representation to the chief secretary of Telangana. This, he said, was done to prevent adulteration of toddy with substances such as chloral hydrate, diazepam and alprazolam.

According to him, the shops selling toddy were getting supplies from Anantapur and Prakasham in Andhra Pradesh and Karimnagar in northern Telangana and toddy shops in Hyderabad were closed during the erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh government. He underlined that this policy took a U-turn after the Telangana government took charge.

“Now, whether there were any toddy trees or not, a license holder could sell toddy. There are close to 100 toddy shops in Hyderabad alone selling adulterated toddy,” he said.

Adding that availability of adulterated toddy was rampant in Hyderabad, Reddy said the non-availability of toddy palm trees in parts of Telangana has resulted in the preparation of synthetic toddy by mixing urad dal paste, water, foaming and colouring agents, citric acid etc, and adding substances like chloral hydrate, diazepam, and alprazolam to give intoxication to the consumer.

He said the forum has been requesting the department of prohibition and excise to put toddy available in the market for chemical examination. Pointing out that an average of 50 people died annually due to adulterated toddy as informed to the high court by the state government in 2004, he pointed out the Telangana government does not maintain any such data anymore. “The state has abrogated its primary responsibility of protecting the health and well-being of its people.”

FGG requested the chief secretary to take effective steps in preventing the sale of adulterated toddy. “Like in Tamil Nadu, toddy should be converted into jaggery to employ the toddy tapper community,” Reddy concluded.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:30:20 am
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

