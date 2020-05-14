Coronavirus: Alert in Andhra as Chennai’s Koyambedu market cases rise

Roadside shops in Chennai. (Express photo) Roadside shops in Chennai. (Express photo)

An alert was sounded in Andhra Pradesh after 73 people who returned from other states and 35 who visited Chennai’s Koyambedu market , an infection hub, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state on Wednesday reported 48 new cases, of whom eight returned from other states and seven are associated with the Koyambedu market cluster.

So far, 38 people who returned from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, eight from Odisha and one from Karnataka have tested positive for the virus.

Since Monday, 35 people who visited the market have tested positive, alarming health officials who issued an advisory to trace their contacts in the districts of Nellore, Chittoor and East Godavari. The seven new cases on Wednesday were from Chittoor and East Godavari.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to be on high alert over the spike in cases in connection with Koyambedu market returnees and speed up testing of all those who came in contact with them.

Several persons from the three districts had gone to Koyambedu market to sell or purchase vegetables in bulk. On Tuesday, 10 from Chittoor, nine from Nellore, and one from East Godavari who had travelled to the market tested positive, while eight from Chittoor tested positive on Monday.

