Alarm as returnees test positive in Andhra Pradesh,Telangana

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a new worry, with people returning from other states testing positive for COVID-19.

In Andhra, 150 migrants and others returning from other states tested positive till Friday morning, while in Telangana the number was 60.

Andhra’s 150 cases include 101 people who returned from Maharashtra, 10 from Odisha, 26 from Gujarat, 11 from Rajasthan and one each from Karnataka and West Bengal, making officials scramble to trace their contacts.

Of the 57 new cases recorded in Andhra on Friday, 28 were those returning from Koyambedu market in Chennai or their contacts.

The total cases in the state have now risen to 2,192, with 1,252 having recovered. The death toll stood at 48.

Persons returning from other states started testing positive since Monday, and the number has alarmed officials. The number of cases may increase as contact tracing and testing continues.

Andhra has also decided to quarantine all foreign returnees for 14 days either at government facilities or paid facilities like hotels. Officials said that 1,028 people will return between May 19 and 27, landing at Visakhapatnam or Vijayawada. “All of them will be sent to their respective districts and compulsorily quarantined,” an official said.

In Telangana, about 60 migrants have tested positive, prompting the state to start screening everyone arriving by road at border check posts. “Asymptomatic migrants arriving through various points of entry are quarantined at home and in government quarantine facilities. The symptomatic migrants are isolated and tested,” a statement said. Officials were worried that several districts which did not report any COVID-19 cases may turn into red zones with the return of migrants to their villages.

All 275 passengers who alighted at Secunderabad on May 13 from a special train from New Delhi to Bengaluru were screened and have been told to quarantine at home for 14 days. Officials said that when flights resume, those flying in will be quarantined for 14 days, paid or otherwise.

