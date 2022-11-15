scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Watch | After Delhi last year, another Air India plane gets stuck under bridge in Andhra Pradesh

The incident happened at Korisapadu while the plane was being shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad on the trailer of a truck. (Image: Screengrab)

An aeroplane which was being transported on a truck got stuck under a bridge in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday evening. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the decommissioned aeroplane was bought by the owner of the Hyderabad-based food joint ‘Pista House’ at an auction in Kerala.

The incident happened at Korisapadu while the plane was being shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad on the trailer of a truck, The New Indian Express reported.

Upon learning about the incident, several people flocked to the area to catch a glimpse of the stuck aeroplane, an Airbus A320.

In view of maintenance works at Medarametla, the officials concerned had closed the Addanki-Hyderabad service road, as a result of which vehicles headed to Hyderabad were being diverted through the Korisapadu underpass. Traffic was disrupted for a few hours after the plane was stuck.

Soon after receiving information, local police swung into action and made arrangements to pull the plane out of the underpass. After a few hours, the truck driver and the fuselage were safely retrieved.

As the video of the incident went viral, netizens couldn’t help wondering how many times will aircrafts keep getting stuck under bridges. They were referring to an incident that happened in the national capital last year.

In October, 2021, a scrapped Air India A320 had gotten stuck underneath a bridge near the Delhi Airport while being transported to its new owner. The unusual sight of the massive airplane halted was caught on camera near Delhi airport on the Delhi-Gurugram highway deep in the night.

A similar incident had happened in West Bengal, earlier in 2019, when another old Air India aircraft got trapped under a bridge while being transported on a truck.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 12:47:01 pm
