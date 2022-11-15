Watch | After Delhi last year, another Air India plane gets stuck under bridge in Andhra Pradesh

An aeroplane which was being transported on a truck got stuck under a bridge in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday evening. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the decommissioned aeroplane was bought by the owner of the Hyderabad-based food joint ‘Pista House’ at an auction in Kerala.

Air India A320 fuselage gets stuck underneath a bridge in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district while being transported to a private owner in Hyderabad. https://t.co/yqcepKz0By pic.twitter.com/9WaYbCMHsZ — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 14, 2022

The incident happened at Korisapadu while the plane was being shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad on the trailer of a truck, The New Indian Express reported.

Upon learning about the incident, several people flocked to the area to catch a glimpse of the stuck aeroplane, an Airbus A320.

In view of maintenance works at Medarametla, the officials concerned had closed the Addanki-Hyderabad service road, as a result of which vehicles headed to Hyderabad were being diverted through the Korisapadu underpass. Traffic was disrupted for a few hours after the plane was stuck.

Soon after receiving information, local police swung into action and made arrangements to pull the plane out of the underpass. After a few hours, the truck driver and the fuselage were safely retrieved.

As the video of the incident went viral, netizens couldn’t help wondering how many times will aircrafts keep getting stuck under bridges. They were referring to an incident that happened in the national capital last year.

Scrapped Air India A320 gets stuck underneath bridge near Delhi Airport while being transported to new owner. https://t.co/kZUSgIxxpy pic.twitter.com/JBrlKZ2jJV — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) October 3, 2021

In October, 2021, a scrapped Air India A320 had gotten stuck underneath a bridge near the Delhi Airport while being transported to its new owner. The unusual sight of the massive airplane halted was caught on camera near Delhi airport on the Delhi-Gurugram highway deep in the night.

A similar incident had happened in West Bengal, earlier in 2019, when another old Air India aircraft got trapped under a bridge while being transported on a truck.