AIMIM’s Mirza Baig elected unopposed as MLC for Hyderabad constituency

Mirza Rahmat Baig, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominee for the Hyderabad local authorities constituency in the biennial election to Telangana State Legislative Council, was declared the winner on Monday in the absence of any other eligible contestants.

Baig, according to the office of the chief electoral officer, has been elected as MLC to fill in the seat on the retirement of an incumbent member on May 1, 2023, on the expiration of his term of office. The seat was previously held by AIMIM leader Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri for four terms.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) had decided to support AIMIM and not field a candidate as was the case in previous elections on party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to support his ally.

The only other nomination against Baig was rejected by the returning officer based on technicalities. BJP and Congress stayed away from the contest as they did not have sufficient numbers to put up a fight.

The biennial elections to the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad teachers’ constituency will be held on March 13 from 8 am. As many as 21 candidates are in the fray. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 16.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has announced a biennial election to three seats in the Telangana Legislative Council by MLAs. The polling will be held on March 23, between 9 am and 4 pm, following which the counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm. The term of office for the incumbents ends on March 29.