scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

AIMIM’s Mirza Baig elected unopposed as MLC for Hyderabad constituency

The only other nomination against Mirza Baig was rejected based on technicalities. BJP and Congress stayed away from the contest as they did not have sufficient numbers to put up a fight.

Mirza Rahmat Baig was declared the winner on Monday in the absence of any other eligible contestants. (Twitter/@_MirzaRahmath)

Mirza Rahmat Baig, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominee for the Hyderabad local authorities constituency in the biennial election to Telangana State Legislative Council, was declared the winner on Monday in the absence of any other eligible contestants.

Baig, according to the office of the chief electoral officer, has been elected as MLC to fill in the seat on the retirement of an incumbent member on May 1, 2023, on the expiration of his term of office. The seat was previously held by AIMIM leader Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri for four terms.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) had decided to support AIMIM and not field a candidate as was the case in previous elections on party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to support his ally.

The only other nomination against Baig was rejected by the returning officer based on technicalities. BJP and Congress stayed away from the contest as they did not have sufficient numbers to put up a fight.

The biennial elections to the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad teachers’ constituency will be held on March 13 from 8 am. As many as 21 candidates are in the fray. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 16.

Also Read
Senior doctor, whose son is married to MP Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter, fo...
Woman doctor who attempted suicide dies in Hyderabad; father demands judi...
death
Woman engineering student dies by suicide in Telangana
Hyderabad suicide bid, Hyderabad suicide news, Hyderabad suicide suspect, Hyderabad medical student suicide, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Proud of her... very few in our community have reached this far: father o...

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has announced a biennial election to three seats in the Telangana Legislative Council by MLAs. The polling will be held on March 23, between 9 am and 4 pm, following which the counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm. The term of office for the incumbents ends on March 29.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 10:47 IST
Next Story

IND vs AUS: Michael Kasprowicz wants Australia to prioritise seam ahead of spin in Indore Test

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close