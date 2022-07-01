Ahead of national executive meet, BJP loses 4 corporators to TRS

AHEAD OF the two-day BJP national executive meeting starting here on July 2, four BJP corporators from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Tandur Municipal Corporation BJP floor leader joined the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of TRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday.

GHMC’s Hasthinapuram corporator Banoth Sujatha Naik, Rajendranagar corporator Podavu Archana Prakash, Jubilee Hills corporator A Venkatesh and Adikmet corporator Sunita Prakash Goud were welcomed to the party by KTR along with Tandur Municipal Corporation BJP floor leader Sinduja Goud and councilor Ahmed Asif.

Recently, all BJP corporators of GHMC had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

While TRS leaders said these defections will shock the BJP leaders ahead of their party national meeting, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it has only helped in cleansing the party. “These corporators were fielded by the BJP when they were declined by other political parties. They won only because they joined the BJP and our party backed them. It does not matter now if they have quit, because support for the BJP has increased exponentially,” he said.

Kumar alleged that the TRS lured the corporators with financial incentives ahead of the BJP meeting. “This is an obvious attempt to hit at the morale of the BJP cadre and leader,’’ he said.

In the GHMC elections held in December 2020, the BJP emerged as the second-largest party. The ruling TRS suffered a big blow, losing about 50 per cent of its seats to the BJP, which won 47. In 2016, the TRS had won 88 seats while the BJP won only 4.