Ahead of Formula E race, Hyderabad reintroduces double-decker buses; electric this time

On the sidelines of the Hyderabad E Prix, the fourth race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to be hosted by the city on February 11, the Telangana Government flagged off three of its proposed six electric double-decker buses Tuesday.

The return of double-decker buses in the city has been a long pending demand from the public, especially on social media platforms.

These EV buses, according to the officials, will be predominantly plying around the race track covering the Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Paradise, and Nizam College stretch during the race week. After February 11, the buses will be used along a heritage circuit to augment tourism in the city.

Historically, conventional double-decker buses plied the city roads during the times of the Nizams until 2003 when they were disbanded.

A request from a user on Twitter seeking the re-introduction of double-decker buses in November 2020 caught the attention of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao. The minister responded and then asked Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar if there was any chance to bring them back.

I have many fond memories of riding the double decker bus on my way to St. George’s Grammar School at Abids 😊 Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu? https://t.co/ceEGclQLFz — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 7, 2020

On Tuesday, two years after the tweet, Rama Rao along with Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari flagged off the first three buses. Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, and Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar were also present.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had placed an order for six electric double-decker buses. While three have been delivered now, three more are expected soon. HMDA plans to extend this fleet up to 20 buses.

The price of each bus is Rs 2.16 crore and HMDA has signed an annual maintenance contract (AMC) with the maker for seven years. With a seating capacity of 65 passengers besides the driver, these electric buses have a range of 150 kilometre on a single charge. The length of these buses is 9.8 metre and the height is 4.7 m. They can be fully charged in 2-2.5 hours.