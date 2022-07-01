Ahead of BJP national executive meeting, JP Nadda holds roadshow near Hyderabad

The BJP held a massive roadshow headed by party national president J P Nadda at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad Friday evening, ahead of the two-day national executive meeting slated to be held in the city. Hundreds of enthusiastic BJP workers and supporters participated in the roadshow taken out from outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport till Shamshabad main road which connects the city.

The BJP welcomed the party chief with a show of strength with almost all state BJP leaders, including state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, district coordinators and others, converging at the airport to welcome Nadda.

Apart from members of BJP, a massive crowd gathered on the roadside as Nadda’s roadshow proceeded. The party also turned the area around Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and Novotel Hotel into saffron with huge cut outs of top leaders, banners and flags dotting the stretch. Many of the banners highlight the schemes and achievements of the party. Meanwhile, to counter the narrative, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has also put up hundreds of posters and banners across the city with slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP has no answer when we ask what their government at the Centre has given to Telangana. I ask all the BJP leaders arriving today, what is it that you have done for Telangana?” MLA Balka Suman asked. Telangana’s IT, Industries, and Municipal Administration minister and the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K T Rama Rao said, “aao, dekho, seekho” saying Telangana has lessons to offer.

BJP leaders, including chief ministers of 19 states, cabinet ministers, former chief ministers and office-bearers, arrived in the city by evening. OBC Morcha President Dr K Laxman said that holding the meeting in Hyderabad is a good decision. “It has generated a lot of enthusiasm among the BJP leaders and workers,” he said.

BJP national general secretary and party state in-charge Tarun Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Begumpet airport at 2.55 pm Saturday and will proceed to Novotel Hotel and then to HICC to attend the national executive meeting in the evening. In the evening on July 3, Modi will address a public meeting at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad. On July 4, he will proceed to Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The Cyberabad Police has imposed Section 144 till July 4 in the Cyberabad area as an additional security measure. Cyberabad Police Commissioner issued orders prohibiting the assembly of more than five persons. Operation of drones near the HICC has also been prohibited till July 4 evening.

Meanwhile, workers of BJP and Congress clashed outside the saffron party’s office at Hanamkonda in Telangana Friday afternoon after Congress activists went there to protest against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, the police said.

As the Congress workers sat in protest, BJP activists tried to chase them away, leading to a scuffle, officers said, adding that the windscreens of several vehicles belonging to those from either side were damaged. Later, the police pulled them apart and restored order. Congress workers also wanted to organise a protest outside the Hyderabad headquarters of BJP, but were denied permission by the police.