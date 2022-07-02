Ahead of BJP national executive meet, Nadda holds roadshow in Hyderabad

The BJP held a massive roadshow led by party national president J P Nadda at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad today evening, ahead of the two-day national executive meeting.

The BJP welcomed the party chief with a show of strength with almost all state BJP leaders, including state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar; Union Minister G Kishan Reddy; district coordinators, and others, converging at the airport to welcome Nadda.

The BJP has turned the area around the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) saffron with huge cut-outs of top leaders, flags and banners highlighting the schemes and achievements of the party.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has also put up hundreds of posters and banners across the city with slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP has no answer when we ask what their government at the Centre has given to Telangana. I ask all the BJP leaders arriving today, what is it that you have done for Telangana?’’ MLA Balka Suman said.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana’s IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister, and the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said “aao, dekho, seekho”, saying that Telangana had lessons to offer.

BJP leaders, including the Chief Ministers of 19 states, Cabinet ministers, former CMs and office-bearers, arrived in the city by evening. OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman said holding the meeting in Hyderabad was a good decision. “It has generated a lot of enthusiasm among BJP leaders and workers,” he said.

The Cyberabad Police have imposed Section 144 till July 4 in the Cyberabad area as an additional security measure. Operation of drones near the HICC has also been prohibited till July 4 evening.

Workers of the BJP and Congress clashed outside the saffron party’s office at Hanamkonda in Telangana on Friday afternoon after Congress activists protested against the Agnipath scheme, the police said.

As the Congress workers sat in protest outside the office, BJP activists tried to chase them away, leading to a scuffle, officers said, adding that the windscreens of several vehicles belonging to those from either side were damaged.

BJP national general secretary and party state in-charge Tarun Chugh said PM Narendra Modi would arrive at the Begumpet airport at 2.55 pm on Saturday and will proceed to the HICC to attend the national executive meeting in the evening. On July 3, Modi will address a public meeting at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad. On July 4, he will proceed to Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.