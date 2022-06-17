Agnipath protests: Violence and arson at Secunderabad railway station, several injured after police open fire

Several people were injured, one critically, after Telangana police allegedly opened fire on a mob at Secunderabad railway station as protests against the Centre’s new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services escalated into large-scale violence and arson on Friday morning.

Hundreds of youngsters gathered at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday morning, demanding long-term Army recruitment instead of the new four-year period of service.

The situation escalated with protesters going on a rampage, setting at least four railway coaches on fire, blocking railway lines with two-wheelers, wooden boxes, garbage cans and wheelbarrows of railway porters, and stealing goods kept in the parcel section. An official of the Railway Protection Force said that one train was set on fire.

Protesters also damaged offices on Platform Nos 1 and 10, ransacked computers and electronics, destroyed CCTV cameras, lights and fans on all 10 platforms and pelted stones on the police. Food and convenience stalls on all the platforms were also looted and set on fire. As the protesters tried to enter electric locomotive engines, railway officials cut power to the entire railway station.

To disperse the mob, the police fired at least 10 rounds, injuring at least 10 people.

With all the facilities for passengers, cabins of railway officials and properties on all 10 platforms being destroyed, South Central Railway officials called for an emergency meeting and estimated that property worth at least Rs 20 crore has been damaged.

Trains that were scheduled to arrive at Secunderabad railway station were diverted to other nearby stations or halted outside. All other trains scheduled to leave from the station were delayed. Thousands of passengers waiting for trains were stranded and police moved them to safer locations.

The eight injured are receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital while two are at railway hospital. The protestors set on fire or completely damaged Ajanta Express, East Coast Express, and an MMTS train.

After the police brought the situation under control, the protesters demanded that the Centre announce the Army recruitment date immediately.