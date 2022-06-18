Secunderabad protester killed in police firing, more trains torched in Bihar, UP

As violent protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme continued across the country for the second day on Friday, a youth from Telangana became the first casualty, killed in police firing in Secunderabad.

Besides Telangana, the protests were most violent in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where protesters set ablaze a train, buses and a police outpost, and NDA-ruled Bihar, where the houses of state BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi were targeted and several coaches of at least 14 trains were set on fire.

Protests were also reported from other states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

In Telangana, one person died and several others were injured when police opened fire on a group of violent protesters at the railway station in Secunderabad. The youth who died has been identified as Damira Rakesh Rakesh, 23, from Warangal.

Protester vandalise properties at the Danapur Railway Station in protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme outside Danapur Railway Station, near Patna, Friday, June 17, 2022. (PTI Photo) Protester vandalise properties at the Danapur Railway Station in protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme outside Danapur Railway Station, near Patna, Friday, June 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

“The youths started assembling near the railway station last night, and began the demonstration this morning. We had about 50 security personnel at the station, but they were no match for the 500-1,000 strong mob who came in through all the seven entrances to the station. They went on a rampage, destroying everything in sight and setting property on fire,” said Additional Director General of Police (Railways, Telangana) Sandeep Shandilya.

He said the mob set ablaze several coaches of three trains, two brake vans and an accident relief train. The protesters also set ablaze an engine which had 3,000 litres of diesel in it, he said. “They did not allow the firefighting personnel to douse the fire even after being told about the danger if the diesel caught fire… We tried to delink the burning engine and take it elsewhere but they sat in front of it… We opened fire… one person died while 10-15 others were injured,” he said.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar said they were yet to estimate the damage but officials put it at Rs 30-40 crore. SCR shut down the railway station and cancelled 71 trains, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Youngsters vandalise a train in protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at Bhabua Station in Kaimur district of Bihar, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI Photo) Youngsters vandalise a train in protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at Bhabua Station in Kaimur district of Bihar, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

In Uttar Pradesh, an empty train was set on fire in Ballia district. “There was information that some students had gathered at the railway station and stadium. Senior officials started a dialogue with them and the students were dispersed from there. While leaving the railway station, they tried to break the windows of an empty train and set on fire a train stationed in an isolated area,” said Ballia Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Karan Nayyar.

Protests were also reported in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, where two State Roadways buses were vandalised. Police said the situation was under control. “We had information that protesters would gather at the Army recruitment office here. We took preventive steps, and very few people reached the spot… Some people tried to indulge in rioting… Some people have been identified and they will face action,” said Varanasi Police Commissioner Satish Ganesh.

In Aligarh, a police outpost and a vehicle inside the premises were set ablaze. Protesters blocked a highway, vandalised and torched some buses. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported from Agra and Mathura.

In a statement, UP ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said: “Some small incidents have happened in some districts. In Ballia, a stationary train’s bogey was set on fire and in Aligarh’s Tappal town a bus’s tyre was set on fire… District officials have been directed to establish conversation with the Zilla Sainik Kalyan Board and elected representatives and make people aware of the scheme… We have information that some outfits are inciting the youths.”

The UP Police said they had arrested 260 people — 109 in Ballia, 70 in Mathura, 30 in Aligarh, 9 in Agra, 27 in Varanasi and 15 in Noida. A senior officer said more people who indulged in vandalism are being identified through CCTV footage and video clips on social media.

In Bihar, over two dozen people, including students and policemen, were injured in day-long protests across at least 15 of 38 districts in the state. The houses of Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi were targeted in Bettiah. Dr Jaiswal, who was inside his house at the time of the attack, was given police protection; Renu Devi was in Patna. BJP MLA Vinay Bihari’s vehicle was also attacked. For the second day, BJP offices in the state were targeted, including in Madhepura, Lakhisarai, Bagaha (West Champaran) and Saran.

Protesters torched several coaches of 10 trains in Samastipur, Lakhisarai and Danapur (Patna), and one each in Islampur (Nalanda), Kulharia (Ara), Fatuah (Patna) and Supaul. About 75 private vehicles including four school-buses in Aurangabad were also vandalised.

The RJD-led alliance has called a Bihar bandh on Saturday. “We are trying to identify protesters to check for involvement of anti-social elements,” said Bihar Additional Director of Police (law and order) Sanjay Singh. Over the last two days, at least 300 people have been held. As protesters clashed with police in several areas, police fired in the air in Bhagalpur. Singh said mobile internet services have been suspended in 11 districts till June 19.

In Haryana, amid reports of arson, stone-pelting and protests in several districts, state home minister Anil Vij warned that “those involved will not be spared”. Protests were reported from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, Narnaund (Hisar), Narnaul, Narwana (Jind) and Rohtak. Mobile internet services have been suspended in Palwal, Ballabhgarh and Mahendragarh.

Smoke billows from buses after they were set on fire by people protesting against Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, in Aurangabad, Friday, June 17, 2022. (PTI Photo) Smoke billows from buses after they were set on fire by people protesting against Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, in Aurangabad, Friday, June 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Protesters blocked the Jind-Bathinda railway track for three hours, some youths burnt tyres in Rohtak, and over 40 protesters were rounded up in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh for pelting stones at vehicles.

Police said over 1,000 people have been booked for the violence in Palwal on Thursday. “At least 80 have been booked by name while another 950 are yet to be identified. Verification and identification of all the accused from video clips and CCTV footage is being done. All those identified shall be subjected to legal action,” said a police spokesperson.

In Jammu and Kashmir, traffic on the Pathankot-Jammu and Jammu-Poonch highways was disrupted for a few hours as protesters held demonstrations for the second day.

Sreenivas Janyala/ Hyderabad, Asad Rehman/ Lucknow, Santosh Singh/ Patna, Varinder Bhatia/ Chandigarh, Arun Sharma/ Jammu with PTI inputs