Agnipath protests: Telangana CM KCR announces Rs 25 lakh, govt job for family of deceased

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Damira Rakesh (24) who died during violent protests and police retaliation at Secunderabad railway station on Friday morning. In a late-night statement on Friday, the chief minister also assured a government job to an eligible member of his family.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock and grief over the death of Rakesh, (who) hailed from Warangal, in the Railway Police firing while participating in a dharna against the recruitment in Army services by the Union Government in the name of Agnipath. The Chief Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of Rakesh who lost his life to the wicked policies of the Union Government,” the statement read, adding, “Rakesh was the victim of wrong policies adopted by the Union Government. CM KCR made it clear that he will safeguard the interests of Telangana citizens.”

Rakesh was declared brought dead by doctors at the Gandhi General Hospital, who said another protester with a chest injury was in critical condition while the condition of 11 others under treatment was stable.

Hundreds of youngsters aspiring to join the Indian Army after clearing physical and medical tests laid siege to the Secunderabad railway station to protest against the Centre’s recently announced Agnipath scheme. Rakesh, like the other agitators, was awaiting the announcement of dates for the written test for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for over two years when the Centre suspended all ongoing recruitments to the Indian Army and announced a short-term no-pension Agnipath scheme with an upper age limit of 23 years.

Responding to the Opposition’s allegation against the TRS government for allowing the protests that led to widespread destruction at Telangana’s premier railway station, state minister K T Rama Rao lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s unilateral decisions that are killing the aspirations of millions of youth who want to join the armed forces and serve the nation. KTR demanded that the Prime Minister respond to these protests and also make his stand public to clear the doubts of the unemployed youth.

“The farmers weren’t consulted before introducing farm laws, traders weren’t consulted before bringing GST, citizens of the nation were neglected during demonetization, and the minorities were ignored when CAA was proposed… The Centre has reduced the army from ‘one rank-one pension’ to ‘no rank – no pension,” Rama Rao said, stressing that the Agnipath was a scheme that is pushing the national security and future of youth into danger, which is a threat to the nation.

According to KTR, the agitations across the country against Agnipath were indicative of the intensity of the unemployment problem in the country. Further, he added, the controversial scheme will disturb the organisational culture, traditions, and values that have kept the Indian Army at the highest pedestal for decades.