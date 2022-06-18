scorecardresearch
Agnipath: Protesters in Telangana clash with police, Congress chief Revanth Reddy arrested

The funeral procession of Damira Rakesh, who was killed in police firing, was diverted by the protesters towards Warangal railway station but the police prevented them from doing so, following which the protesters turned violent.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
Updated: June 18, 2022 2:10:22 pm
Agnipath: Protesters in Telangana clash with police, Congress chief Revanth Reddy arrestedHyderabad: A mob vandalises trains and railway properties at the Secunderabad Railway Station in protest against the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, near Hyderabad, Friday, June 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Protesters tried to attack the Warangal railway station in Telangana during the funeral of Damira Rakesh who was killed in police firing on Friday at the Secunderabad railway station. State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who was travelling to Warangal to participate in the funeral procession, was arrested by the police near Ghatkesar.

The police and protesters clashed at several places. The funeral procession was diverted by the protesters towards the Warangal railway station but police prevented them from doing so, following which the protesters turned violent.

Meanwhile, the police detained A Subba Rao, who runs Sai Defence Academy at Guntur which coaches youths aspiring to join the defence services, on the suspicion that he was the one who instigated the protesters to attack the Secunderabad railway station on Friday. Rao had gone to Hyderabad from Guntur on Thursday and left on Friday evening.

Read |Agnipath protests: Telangana CM KCR announces Rs 25 lakh, govt job for family of deceased

Hundreds of youngsters aspiring to join the Indian Army after clearing physical and medical tests laid siege to the Secunderabad railway station on Friday to protest against the Centre’s recently announced Agnipath scheme, and damaged railway property worth crores. Damira Rakesh died at the station after the railway police opened fire to prevent protesters from burning train coaches.

Rakesh, like the other agitators, was awaiting the announcement of dates for the written test for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for over two years when the Centre suspended all ongoing recruitments to the Indian Army and announced a short-term no-pension Agnipath scheme with an upper age limit of 23 years.

Also Read |Agnipath scheme: Govt raises upper age to 23 for this year after protests

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to Rakesh’s family and a government job to an eligible member.

