Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

After tweet on Rs 7,000 traffic fine goes viral, Telangana police say ‘officer concerned’ cleared all dues

The tweet shared a screenshot of a challan with seven traffic violations against a vehicle registered in the name of DGP Telangana. The violations ranged from speeding, dangerous driving, and the use of tinted glass.

police officers in Telangana have cleared a total of 11,601 pending challans and paid a fine amount of Rs 28.85 lakh to the traffic police since 2018. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

After a tweet on Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy not clearing his pending traffic challans amounting to Rs 6,945 went viral, the state police Tuesday clarified that the outstanding dues have been “cleared by the officer concerned”.

According to Hyderabad traffic police, all vehicles in the police department are registered under the name of DGP Telangana.

The police officers in Telangana have cleared a total of 11,601 pending challans and paid a fine amount of Rs 28.85 lakh to the traffic police since 2018, the police said in a statement.

The tweet posted Tuesday also shared a screenshot of a challan with seven traffic violations against a vehicle TS 09 PA 1234, which is registered in the name of DGP Telangana. The violations ranged from speeding, dangerous driving, and the use of tinted glass. These challans have been left unpaid for two years.

The Twitter user questioned how the DGP could ask the public to follow rules when he himself did not follow them. As several other netizens followed suit in questioning the police, a statement was issued by the Hyderabad traffic joint commissioner claiming that “seven pending challans with the fine amount of Rs 6,945 has already been paid by the police officer concerned.”

“Since 2018, entire Telangana State Police Officers have cleared a total of 11,601 pending challans and paid a fine amount of Rs 28,85,640/- to the Traffic Police,” A V Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, said in a statement.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 12:05:23 pm
