After SUV towed away with her inside, YSR Telangana Party’s Sharmila gets Telangana Governor’s ‘solidarity’

After Y S Sharmila, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder and the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was detained on her way to protest outside Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s official residence in Hyderabad, she found support from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan.

“The visuals of towing away of her car, when she was inside the car, were disturbing,” said Sounderarajan.

Sharmila’s SUV was towed away by the police with her behind the driver’s wheel. The visuals were widely shared on social media. She was later arrested and produced before a local court where she secured bail.

She was protesting against the way she was detained a day earlier in Warangal after her convoy was attacked allegedly by supporters of the ruling party.

Following Tuesday’s events on the city streets, a case was registered against Sharmila and six of her supporters at the Punjagutta police station based on a complaint from Sub-Inspector Akhila who alleged that Sharmila drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and also snatched her cell phone during their altercation on the Raj Bhavan road en route the CM’s residence.

In three tweets, Governor Sounderarajan “expressed concern over the developments” and the subsequent arrest of Sharmila who is also the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh CM late Dr Y S Rajashekhara Reddy. Expressing anguish, the Governor also shared her concern for Sharmila’s safety and health.

“Whatever may be the political background or ideology women leaders need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way. Women cadres & women leaders need to be treated in a more dignified & respectful way in such situations,” the Governor said.

Sharmila responded to the late-night tweets by expressing gratitude for “the solidarity and concern you have expressed towards me.”

Thank you very much madam for the solidarity and concern you have expressed towards me.

Madam, #Telangana is in the grip of autocratic rulers unleashing terror against those, including women, who question their corruption, misdeeds, and on those who fight for the rights of people — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) November 29, 2022

Further, she wrote, “Madam, #Telangana is in the grip of autocratic rulers unleashing terror against those, including women, who question their corruption, misdeeds, and on those who fight for the rights of people.”