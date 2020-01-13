After houses, vehicles set ablaze in Telangana town, blame-game between BJP, AIMIM

Following a clash between two communities in Telangana’s Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, a blame-game has begun between the BJP and AIMIM, with both parties demanding strict action against the miscreants.

Following the incident, section 144 has been imposed in the Bhainsa division till January 15, and internet services have been snapped in Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial and Asifabad districts.

Bhainsa municipality, like 120 other municipalities and 10 municipal corporations, is set to go to polls on January 22.

I strongly condemn the Barbaric attacks by the Perpetrators in Bhainsa Last Night.I demand the State Government to Respond at the earliest on this Abominable Act and Arrest the miscreants. pic.twitter.com/Zcq1XbQPtK — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) January 13, 2020

In a series of tweets condemning the violence, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the state government and the police take the strictest action against the miscreants and the organisations they belong to. “In fact, the main accused is someone against whom people of Bhainsa had already filed a complaint,” he said.

According to him, on January 12 in Nirmal (50 kms away from Bhainsa), an ijtema of Tableeghi Jamat was held. While people were returning from the ijtema, they were beaten up.

There was targeted violence, where 2 religious places were subject to arson by miscreants. At least 6 houses were completely burnt by arsonists and 1 house was also looted. Many vehicles have also been damaged. The miscreants allegedly belong to Hindu Vahini — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 13, 2020

“Throughout the night, I was in touch with our party functionaries in Bhainsa as well as @TelanganaDGP, who quickly deployed forces in order to control the situation. However, by morning we once again saw miscreants spreading more violence. There was targeted violence, where 2 religious places were subject to arson by miscreants. At least 6 houses were completely burnt by arsonists and 1 house was also looted. Many vehicles have also been damaged. The miscreants allegedly belong to Hindu Vahini. (sic)”

Owaisi said those who have faced loss of property in the violence must be compensated immediately. “Every complaint must be registered along with FIRs,” he demanded.

While he blamed Hindu Vahini, BJP’s Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay blamed AIMIM and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the violence.

In a series of tweets, he said the incident was an example of how MIM was resorting to violence to gain in municipal elections and the TRS was blindly supporting them. According to him, the protest by TRS and MIM against CAA led to the clashes. He said the TRS was conspiring to help MIM secure a unanimous victory in Bhainsa municipality.

“Telangana state which was formed following the sacrifice of martyrs is on its way back to the hands of Razakars. If TRS and MIM continue these activities, such violent incidents might occur across the state. In Bhainsa, people have burned 18 houses of Hindus, harmed and injured them, apart from looting their property. When police tried to stop the MIM goons, they attacked the police. This explains the gravity of the issue,” he said.

According to him, the Police department and Intelligence agencies have failed completely. “We will strongly respond. The Hindu society unites to retaliate against the violence. TRS workers, leaders should introspect their governance,” he added.

The MP also uploaded a video with his statements on Twitter earlier in the afternoon.

In the video, he said under the guise of protests against the CAA, anti-nationals and secular groups are attacking Hindu organisations across the country. In the video, he asked right-wing activists to retaliate against such violence. “We are with you. When we are keeping quiet for peace, our patience is being tested.”

K Krishna Saagar Rao, the chief spokesperson of BJP’s Telangana unit, said: “BJP holds CM KCR responsible for his utter neglect of law & order situation in the state and the way he has unleashed AIMIM goons from the old city to Karimnagar to Nizamabad and Adilabad under the guise of Anti-CAA rallies.”

The BJP demands the chief minister make a statement condemning the high-handed behavior of MIM party men in Bhainsa, Rao said. “The BJP also demands judicial inquiry into Bhainsa incident and bring the perpetrators of this criminal violence to justice,” his statement read.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App