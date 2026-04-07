After Amaravati gets legal status as Andhra capital, Naidu says it’s ‘symbol of Telugu pride and self-respect’

Congratulating the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Amaravati has now received irreversible legal status as the capital through the Act passed in Parliament

In a major development for Andhra Pradesh, the long-pending plan to establish Amaravati as the state capital received a decisive push after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, on April 6. The Act was passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last week.

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Released by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the gazette notification states that in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, in Section 5,–(a) in sub-section (2), for the words “and there shall be a new capital”, the words “and Amaravati shall be the new capital” shall be substituted. For the purposes of sub-section (2), the expression “Amaravati” includes the capital city areas notified under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.’