After Amaravati gets legal status as Andhra capital, Naidu says it’s ‘symbol of Telugu pride and self-respect’

In a major development for Andhra Pradesh, the long-pending plan to establish Amaravati as the state capital received a decisive push after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026.
President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, on April 6. The Act was passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last week.
Released by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the gazette notification states that in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, in Section 5,–(a) in sub-section (2), for the words “and there shall be a new capital”, the words “and Amaravati shall be the new capital” shall be substituted. For the purposes of sub-section (2), the expression “Amaravati” includes the capital city areas notified under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.’
‘We have reclaimed our capital’
Congratulating the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Amaravati has now received irreversible legal status as the capital through the Act passed in Parliament, calling it a historic moment honouring the will of the people.
“The success of Amaravati will be written in golden letters in the history of India. The sacrifices of farmers who gave their land will remain eternal. After facing numerous conspiracies, we have reclaimed our capital. Amaravati now has permanent legal backing—an identity for the state that was missing until now,” he said in Uddandarayunipalem.
Naidu also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders of all political parties who supported the Bill.
Story continues below this ad
The chief minister said, “Amaravati is not just a capital; it is a symbol of Telugu pride and self-respect.” He added that PM Modi is expected to visit again to inaugurate projects once construction is completed.
Future-ready city
During a review meeting held on Monday after the President gave her nod, Naidu said the construction of Amaravati must be completed as per schedule and emphasised that all works should be executed at a faster pace so that the Prime Minister can inaugurate the projects.
Officials said that capital works worth Rs 57,821 crore are currently underway at various stages, out of which projects worth Rs 50,943 crore have already been grounded. The review covered progress in housing, roads, trunk infrastructure, LPS amenities and iconic structures such as the Assembly, High Court, and Secretariat buildings.
At present, around 20,000 workers and experts are engaged in capital construction works. The chief minister reviewed the performance of each contractor, assessing progress against targets and expressed dissatisfaction with delays by certain agencies.
Contractors highlighted manpower shortages due to ongoing elections in various states, which have led to workers returning to their native places. Naidu advised them to utilise locally available skilled manpower to the maximum extent.
The Andhra Pradesh chief minister directed that weekly and monthly targets be set and strictly followed. He reiterated that there is no shortage of funds for capital construction and urged contractors handling multiple projects to intensify their focus. He emphasised quality, cost-effectiveness and the adoption of green energy and advanced technologies in construction.
Amaravati must be developed into a future-ready city that fosters innovation and excellence, he said.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More