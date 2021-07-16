After a year’s gap due to Covid, review meeting on Andhra coastal security held in Visakhapatnam

The review meeting was co-chaired by Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Aditya Nath Das. (Express photo)

The 5th Apex Committee Review Meeting (ACRM) of Coastal Security of Andhra Pradesh was conducted by the Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, at Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The review meeting was co-chaired by Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Aditya Nath Das.

The meeting was attended by representatives from all the stakeholders, including from the state government, Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau, Customs, CISF, Marine Police and oil companies.

Key issues on coastal security, developments and progress made since the last review in 2019 were discussed and addressed. Various actions promulgated by the Steering Committee for Review of Coastal Security (SCRCS) such as identification and communication with fishing vessels, their colour coding, training and equipment of Coastal Police and their infrastructure development issues, setting up of village committees and other issues were discussed and deliberated upon and a clear way ahead was finalised.

The meeting achieved its overall aim of finding solutions to strengthen the coastal security of Andhra Pradesh as well as achieve greater synergy among all the stakeholders. The meeting in 2020 could not be held view of the pandemic situation.

On the side lines of the meeting, the chief secretary had discussions with the vice-admiral, FOC-in-C, ENC and was briefed on the activities of the command. The chief secretary was also briefed on various ongoing and future naval infrastructure projects being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh. He assured full support to the Indian Navy and urged all stakeholders to complete actions in a time-bound manner.